I would rather be driving my firetruck to a birthday celebration or vacationing with my wife than worrying about the rising crime in Gresham. But I do worry. I not only worry about the rising crime, I worry about the over worked firefighters and police officers.
We all know how hard it is to do a job putting in eight hours a day, but being needed so much that days off are a thing of the past, is not a healthy work environment. Will Gresham’s Safety Levy solve that problem? Maybe not completely, but without new funds, the problems will only get worse.
I live and work in Gresham. The levy will increase my taxes. But the cost of rising insurance rates has already hit our area. Those increases are a direct reflection of the rising crime.
The levy will help turn the corner as it will fund more police positions and bring back some of the specialty teams. Two of those teams that are important to me are the Homeless Team and the traffic enforcement.
Gresham has a successful, compassionate, responsible Homeless Team that suffered the elimination of officer back up during this fiscal year. The evidence is clear. Without a law enforcement arm to remove an abandoned trailer left by the homeless, for instance, is not possible.
Traffic habits have become unrecognizable on some streets. Bringing back traffic enforcement will remind people that a red light is not a suggestion, it is a stop sign. The levy will fund both of those teams.
Also of importance to me is response time from firefighters. When I drive a fire truck it is for a birthday party not to save someone’s life due to a health issue. The levy will fund more fire fighters which will help reduce response times.
My wife and I are voting YES on the levy Measure 26-238, for more reasons that just these. Please join us.