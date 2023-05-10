I would rather be driving my firetruck to a birthday celebration or vacationing with my wife than worrying about the rising crime in Gresham. But I do worry. I not only worry about the rising crime, I worry about the over worked firefighters and police officers.

Gresham Helping Gresham (copy)

Brad Roe

We all know how hard it is to do a job putting in eight hours a day, but being needed so much that days off are a thing of the past, is not a healthy work environment. Will Gresham’s Safety Levy solve that problem? Maybe not completely, but without new funds, the problems will only get worse.