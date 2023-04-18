I want a safe neighborhood and city like everyone else, but I also want my dollars to be spent efficiently. My first introduction to the safety levy, measure 26-239, brought more questions than answers.
A big part of my hesitation was the assessed value amount stated by the city. I know my house is worth a lot more than what was being marketed by the city. The confusion ultimately was the difference between the assessed value and the market value of my home.
I now understand better that my assessed value will be taxed, not the market value which can be up to 40% higher. My property taxes will go up but I am confident the money will be dedicated to services that are important to me.
I want this levy to pass and will vote yes. But I am also going to be more deliberate watching what happens to criminals. It’s like a revolving door; a police officer arrests but the DA doesn’t hold the criminal long enough, if at all. Are there consequences?
If I’m frustrated by this failed system, our police officers must be doubly frustrated to arrest someone then have that person quickly back on the streets.
By voting yes on Measure 26-239, I can make my voice heard that I want a safe community. When it is time to vote for people who are responsible for making the court decisions, like the District Attorney, I will make my voice heard then too.