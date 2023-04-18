I want a safe neighborhood and city like everyone else, but I also want my dollars to be spent efficiently. My first introduction to the safety levy, measure 26-239, brought more questions than answers.

photo-filler-police-car-lights.jpg

A big part of my hesitation was the assessed value amount stated by the city. I know my house is worth a lot more than what was being marketed by the city. The confusion ultimately was the difference between the assessed value and the market value of my home.