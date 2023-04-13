Whether playing in the park, walking in Gresham to a restaurant, or shopping at a business for a gift, we want to feel safe. With the rising crime, increased homelessness and increased drug overdoses and abuses of OxyContin and fentanyl, our community is under siege.
Gresham falls well short of enough emergency personnel to deal with rising crime and drug overdoses.
My business, and many others, have experienced high levels of theft and damage. Stealing a car, a CAT convertor, or breaking into a car and doing fentanyl are crimes local auto dealers have experienced.
There is hope to reduce crime if we vote '"Yes" on Measure 26-239. Funding from the levy will ensure firefighters and police are available 24-7 to respond to emergencies in the community. Passage of the levy provides dedicated resources to prevent gun violence, address homelessness and aid those experiencing a mental health crisis.
As a business owner who loves this community, it breaks my "Dealer With A Heart” that we dial "911" and there are not enough police officers to respond to emergencies like car and CAT convertor thefts.
We all are forced to absorb the cost of property losses and that is financially painful. But when an employee loses a child to Fentanyl because police specialty units have been disbanded, that is a tragedy beyond measure. This levy will bring those units back.
There is a broad support base for the safety levy. Let’s protect each other and vote "Yes" on Measure 26-239.