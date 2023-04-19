I’m in the YES and NO camp this election. YES on the Gresham Public Safety measure and NO, even heck no, on the capital gains tax.

Warner Allen's half-century of law leads to Gresham (copy)

WARNER ALLEN

First my yes on Measure 26-239. Safety and helping the homeless and individuals with mental illness is really important to me. I’m deeply concerned about the low number of police officers and the huge rising crime statistics in Gresham.