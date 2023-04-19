I’m in the YES and NO camp this election. YES on the Gresham Public Safety measure and NO, even heck no, on the capital gains tax.
First my yes on Measure 26-239. Safety and helping the homeless and individuals with mental illness is really important to me. I’m deeply concerned about the low number of police officers and the huge rising crime statistics in Gresham.
The large number of homeless is unsustainable. The Public Safety levy dedicates funding for more officers and adds services to those that need help.
My heck no is the capital gains tax. We don’t need Measure 26-238. There are current, fully funded, programs in place to help those who financially need help with eviction issues.
This new measure has no income “threshold". You could be rich, driving a Mercedes and get a free attorney to fight or harass your landlord on any issue, not just an eviction.
Programs already in place prioritize low-income tenants and focus on evictions. This new program would not prioritize low-income tenants. Plus, the measure demands the rate be adjusted every year. Government never lowers a tax so this means the tax will be adjusted upward, every year.
Seniors will disproportionately be hurt as they are required to take funds from their IRA every year, which would be taxed with this measure. Large corporations will not have to pay the tax.
I am a "yes" on Public Safety and a "heck no" on the capital gains tax.