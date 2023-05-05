I will be supporting the safety levy and opposing, strongly, the capital gains tax.
You might expect me to support public safety as that was my career. But I am supporting the safety levy because it is full of specifics…number of staff positions, mental health services, assistance with homeless, watchdog oversight committee and a dedicated account protecting the levy funds from being mixed into the city general fund.
Those safeguards give me, the taxpayer, more confidence in the intent and actual use of the levy.
I will not be supporting the capital gains tax. I sympathize with tenants but this tax is not the solution, not even close. The city of Portland and Multnomah County already have tax-funded programs to protect and help.
Low income tenants facing eviction have access to current programs that are fully funded. The new tax invites any and all tenants, no matter their income level, to apply and get a free attorney.
The measure requires adjustments be made every year, meaning that the tax will only go up and all taxpayers will be affected by this three and a half per cent tax increase. Seniors, who are required by law to withdraw a percentage of IRA every year, will pay the tax as that is a capital gains event.
This is an additional tax on any investments, sales of your home and/or property. Large corporations will not pay but people who have investment returns or sell their homes will pay. This tax is not fair and not needed.
I am supporting my community by voting "yes" on Measure 26-239, the safety levy and voting NO on the capital gains tax, Measure 26-238.