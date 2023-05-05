I will be supporting the safety levy and opposing, strongly, the capital gains tax.

Oregon's voting system could be nation's answer to safe election (copy)

Bob Skipper is casting his ballot in favor of Gresham's Public Safety Levy, and against the measure creating a new capital gains tax. 

You might expect me to support public safety as that was my career. But I am supporting the safety levy because it is full of specifics…number of staff positions, mental health services, assistance with homeless, watchdog oversight committee and a dedicated account protecting the levy funds from being mixed into the city general fund.