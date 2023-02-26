There is no better time than March to be a basketball fan, especially for those waiting to see how local 6A teams fare among the state’s best.

After a grueling regular season, four local Mt. Hood Conference teams punched their tickets to the 2023 6A Basketball State Championships. For the boys it is a talented triumvirate of Barlow, Gresham and Sandy; while for the girls it is Barlow and Sandy.

Nate Forrar

Barlow senior Nate Forrar.
Annie Koenig

Barlow senior Annie Koenig.
Scotty Riddle

Gophers senior guard Scotty Riddle.
Jacob Brown

Sandy sophomore Jacob Brown.
Jayden Goodding

Sandy senior wing Jayden Goodding.