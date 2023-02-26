There is no better time than March to be a basketball fan, especially for those waiting to see how local 6A teams fare among the state’s best.
After a grueling regular season, four local Mt. Hood Conference teams punched their tickets to the 2023 6A Basketball State Championships. For the boys it is a talented triumvirate of Barlow, Gresham and Sandy; while for the girls it is Barlow and Sandy.
For both boys and girls, 32 teams qualify for state, with seedings based on a somewhat murky computer system that not only accounts for wins/losses, but also the quality of opponents faced. The top seeds host the first rounds of state, while the final rounds and consolation bracket are held at the University of Portland’s Chiles Center.
Round one for the boys is Wednesday, March 1, and the second round is Saturday, March 4. The girls already played round one, which took place Tuesday, Feb. 28, with the second round commencing Friday, March 3. Both championship games will be held Saturday, March 11.
Here are how the local teams seeded and a preview for what’s to come:
No. 2 Barlow Boys
Record: (22-3, 14-0 League)
Last year finish: 2nd Round loss at State
Best Wins: Tualatin, 86-85 OT (12/10, Barlow Trail Tournament); @Gresham, 62-60 (1/10); Central Catholic, 63-60 2OT (2/8)
Players to Watch: Jalen Atkins, sophomore, guard, 24.0 PPG, 3.5 APG, 50.0 3P%; Jahvari Martino, senior guard, 12.3 PPG, 5.0 RPG; Mason Bierbrauer, sophomore forward, 15.2 PPG, 5 RPG
First Round: No. 31 Sunset, Wednesday, March 1
There were questions surrounding the program heading into the new season, after the loss of its stout starting frontcourt of twins Nathan and Jesse Jones to graduation. But new players filled the void as star guard Jalen Atkins built on his first-team all-conference debut as a freshman with an even more impressive sophomore season.
There is sophomore forward Mason Bierbrauer who hunts for thunderous dunks; senior Jahvari Martino and his calming presence in the halfcourt and smothering defense; and senior forward Nate Forrar who is a glue-guy that dives after loose balls, rebounds and blocks shots, and makes his teammate smile with a positive energy. Barlow also has a deep bench, allowing the team to gamble with aggressive schemes because of the talent able to step in during foul trouble.
The Bruins have proved they don’t wilt in the face of pressure — a perfect 3-0 in overtime contests — finding ways to win time and time again in games that go down to the wire. The moment that comes to mind was a rivalry showdown on the road against Gresham, when Atkins scored at the death with a tie-breaking layup. Days later he did it again against Central Catholic.
No. 6 Barlow Girls
Record: (20-5, 12-2 League)
Last year finish: 2nd at State
Best Wins: Oregon City, 77-50 (12/6); @Jefferson, 68-42 (12/16); Lakeridge, 52-44 (12/30, POA Holiday Classic)
Players to Watch: Kennedie Shuler, senior guard, 18.3 PPG, 7.2 APG, 4.5 SPG; Annie Koenig, senior wing, 16.7 PPG, 3.5 APG, 46.0 3P%; RIlyn Quirke, senior post, 7.6 PPG, 6.9 RPG
First Round: No. 27 South Salem, Tuesday, Feb. 28
With two career 1,000-point-plus scorers helming the backcourt, Barlow girls basketball is trying to once again reach the summit. The Bruins go where seniors Kennedie Shuler and Annie Koenig lead. Both are talented guards who complement each other’s games. Shuler is the primary ball handler and a slasher who attacks the rim and finds open teammates. Koenig is a shooter with unlimited range. Both also bring a dedicated mindset to the defensive end, stymieing opposing offenses, with the Bruins unafraid of the slowdown game.
Though undersized as a team, senior Rilyn Quirke will be the anchor in the post, while seniors Haidyn Sobella and Olivia Payne can knock down deep shots as well.
This is a veteran group that came close last season. They had an underdog run to the program’s first championship game, where they finished second after a 56-39 loss to Beaverton. That experience is fresh on their minds — all five starters saw significant minutes during the tournament run.
No. 5 Gresham Boys
Record: (20-4, 12-2 League)
Last year finish: 1st Round loss at State
Best Wins: Lake Oswego, 95-72 (12/13); Sherwood, 78-56 (12/20 Capitol City Classic); @Central Catholic, 56-40 (2/10)
Players to Watch: Esyah Pippa-White, senior guard, 23.8 PPG; Scotty Riddle, senior guard, 13.6 PPG; Marcus McKinney, senior guard, 11.7 PPG
First Round: No. 28 Sprague, Wednesday, March 1
Gresham boys basketball are playing loose and having fun, and that mindset has translated into a heap of wins and high seed for the tournament under first-year Coach Corey Lockhart. It helps when you have former player of the conference Esyah Pippa-White running the show. The senior is one of the best guards in the state, comfortable deferring to teammates before taking over with a shot at all three levels.
Alongside the star are a bevy of talented Gophers guards — seniors Scotty Riddle and Marcus McKinney, who transferred from Grant, and junior RJ Alexander. And all put in the effort defensively, with a swarming attack that often bleeds into the full court.
This is the year for Gresham, with upperclassmen filling the ranks of the lineup. If they can force turnovers and find a rhythm offensively, it should be a deep run.
No. 27 Sandy Boys
Record: (13-11, 4-10 League)
Last year finish: Missed playoffs
Best Wins: South Eugene, 77-70 (12/29, Jaguar Holiday Basketball Tournament); @McMinnville, 63-54 (1/4); David Douglas, 56-54 (2/3, League game)
Players to Watch: Marcos Ramirez, junior point guard, 15.8 PPG, 4.9 APG, 3.7 RPG; Jacob Brown, sophomore center, 12.2 PPG, 4.6 RPG; Jake Dunham, senior wing, 9.0 PPG, 2.4 APG
First Round: No. 6 Beaverton, Wednesday, March 1
What a leap for the Pioneers. One year removed from just three wins, Sandy boys basketball was able to fight into the postseason against perhaps the most difficult conference in all of Oregon. That strength of schedule likely helped with the bracketologists, as some nail-biter losses down the stretch against Barlow (67-68) and Nelson (62-64) were rewarded.
Not that any of this is a fluke. Sandy is talented with young stars that got better as the season progressed. The maestro is junior point guard Marcos Ramirez, who runs the halfcourt offense with patience, preferring to get his teammates going early before resorting to his own shot. On the wing is senior Jake Dunham, one of the best shooters in the conference, and down low is the towering youngster, sophomore center Jacob Brown, who has a knack for rebounding and a bevy of post moves.
The Pioneers will have to hit the road in the first round, but any team overlooking the battle-hardened squad will be surprised.
No. 32 Sandy Girls
Record: (10-13, 7-7 League)
Last year finish: Missed playoffs
Best Wins: Reynolds, 50-35 (12/19, Nike Interstate Shootout); Gresham, 50-41 (2/14); Central Catholic, 49-36 (2/21)
Players to Watch: Senior center Sydney Brewster; senior point guard Grace Lucky; sophomore post Rachel Jones
First Round: No. 1 Jesuit Tuesday, Feb. 28
Sandy was on the outside looking in less than a week ago, but a veteran group of seniors willed the Pioneers into the postseason. This is a stout defensive squad who are equally comfortable galloping into the fastbreak or slowing it down to find their towering duo in the paint.
The centerpiece is the center, three-sport athlete Sydney Brewster, who pulled in a heap of double-doubles this season as one of the best post players in the state. Surrounding her are five other seniors, including lead guard Grace Lucky and wing Jayden Goodding, both of whom have a knack for finding key steals and harassing opposing ball handlers.
With several premiere teams in the Mt. Hood Conference, Sandy is no stranger to facing daunting odds, and the experienced team won’t shy away from the challenge of trying to knock off number one.