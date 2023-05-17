The Barlow boys were all smiles Wednesday evening, May 17, after not only hosting, but dominating the Mt. Hood Conference Track & Field Championships.
The two-day meet brought together the region’s best, with the top-two finishers earning automatic bids to the OSAA 6A Track & Field State Championships, which will be held Friday and Saturday, May 26-27, at Hayward Field in Eugene.
And while multiple Bruins boys scored key points, the shining star was senior Micah Perry, who earned four gold medals.
Perry won the 100 (10.97) — followed by teammates junior Sentori Martino and sophomore Clay Swift for the illustrious 1-2-3 finish; the 4x100 relay as the anchor leg (42.97), alongside Swift, Martino, and junior Trevor Sippel; his flagship 110 hurdles (14.48); and the 300 hurdles (38.52 PR).
Other winning Bruin boys were senior Braydon Lee in the 800 (1:53.03 PR); the 4x400 relay of Giovanni Bogarin, Sippel, Matthew Callison, and Lee (3:24.84); and freshman Caleb Perry in the javelin (169’4 feet PR).
All told it accounted for a winning 153.5 points, followed by Central Catholic (125) and David Douglas (104).
For the girls Nelson won (189), followed by David Douglas (110) and Central Catholic (104). The Bruins girls narrowly beat Sandy for fourth with 73 points.
Here are the local athletes who earned automatic bids to state:
Boys
Micah Perry, Barlow senior, in the 100, 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles; Bradyon Lee, Barlow senior, in the 800; Giovanni Bogarin, Barlow freshman, in the 400; Lander Marak, Sandy junior, in the shot put, discus; Anthony Dickson, Reynolds senior, in the discus, javelin; Caleb Perry, Barlow freshman, in the javelin; Riley Mcvicar, Sandy senior, in the high jump; Jacob Stump, Barlow senior, in the high jump; Boaz Amadio, Barlow senior, in the pole vault; Hayden Spencer, Gresham senior, in the triple jump.
Girls
Alyssa Stumbo, Barlow senior, in the 800; Sydney Brewster, Sandy senior, in the shot put, discus, javelin; Brooke Womack, Sandy senior, in the high jump; Jordan Cook, Barlow junior, in the pole vault.