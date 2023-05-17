The Barlow boys were all smiles Wednesday evening, May 17, after not only hosting, but dominating the Mt. Hood Conference Track & Field Championships.

The two-day meet brought together the region’s best, with the top-two finishers earning automatic bids to the OSAA 6A Track & Field State Championships, which will be held Friday and Saturday, May 26-27, at Hayward Field in Eugene.

Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.