Some of the Providence health care professionalize who voted to unionize. Oregon Congresswoman Andrea Salinas is supporting a bill to make it easier for workers to join unions.

 Courtesy photo: ONA

Our country is recovering from one of the worst crises in its history: A devastating pandemic that killed more than a million Americans, upended our economy, and redefined virtually every facet of our lives.

But if there’s one silver-lining to emerge from this difficult time, it’s the remarkable resurgence of worker solidarity and union power across the United States.