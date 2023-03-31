Our country is recovering from one of the worst crises in its history: A devastating pandemic that killed more than a million Americans, upended our economy, and redefined virtually every facet of our lives.
But if there’s one silver-lining to emerge from this difficult time, it’s the remarkable resurgence of worker solidarity and union power across the United States.
For many, the first months of the COVID-19 pandemic necessitated a transition to remote work or working from home — frontline workers, however, enjoyed no such luxury. Hundreds of thousands of Oregonians showed up to work each and every day, even during the height of the pandemic, because there was simply no alternative. Big corporations seized on this dynamic, dubbing these workers “essential,” all while denying them the wages and protections they needed to thrive in such a challenging time. Now, those same workers are saying they’ve had enough.
From Fred Meyer to Burgerville, working Oregonians from all walks of life are coming together to form unions and fight for their rights. The pandemic laid bare just how powerful collective bargaining can be — especially in the face of a crisis. Throughout the course of the pandemic, the United States lost more than 25 million jobs, and 282,000 of those jobs were in Oregon. Yet workers who were represented by a union were less likely to be affected by these layoffs, as they had the ability to bargain with their employers and advocate for enhanced job security.
Public opinion illuminates the full scope of the recent surge in union power. Today, a record 71% of all Americans report approving of labor unions — more than any other time since 1965. And the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) experienced a whopping 53% increase in representation election petitions between 2021 and 2022. Clearly, the American people are hungry for change. However, despite this notable shift, the actual number of unionized workers in America remains shockingly low. In fact, in 2022 our national unionization rate fell to 10.1%, its lowest ever.
Evidently, there’s a serious disconnect between public opinion and reality when it comes to unions — and that disconnect is owed in part to weaknesses in the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA). As it stands, the NLRA gives employers a free pass when they take actions that impede their workers’ ability to unionize. Moreover, it contains no civil penalties for companies that violate workers’ collective bargaining rights, allowing bad actors to get off the hook without facing accountability.
That’s why I was proud to cosponsor the Richard L. Trumka Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act when it was reintroduced just a few weeks ago. Named for one of the greatest labor leaders in American history, this legislation would represent the biggest congressional boost to workers’ collective bargaining ability in more than eight decades. Among other things, the PRO Act would finally enact meaningful, enforceable penalties for companies that violate workers’ rights. It would restore workers’ ability to organize by chipping away at anti-union “right to work” laws. And it would also empower workers to take part in free and fair union elections, without fear of corporate meddling or retaliation.
Like so many Oregonians, I’m the product of a union household. My dad came to the United States from Mexico when he was just a kid, because he was inspired by the American dream: The opportunity to work hard, provide for your family, and prosper in the best country on earth. Simply put, his story — and our family’s pathway out of poverty and into the middle class — would not have been possible without the protection his union afforded him. Every worker deserves that same chance. Congress must pass the PRO Act.
U.S. Rep. Andrea Salinas represents Oregon Congressional District 5, which includes the cities of Beaverton, King City, Newberg, Sherwood, Tigard, Tualatin, Wilsonville and Woodburn.