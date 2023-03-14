The U.S. military members who came home and were greeted with rebuke and disdain, have a special day. March 29 was set aside in 1974 as the one-year anniversary of the withdrawal of U.S. combat forces from Vietnam.

Boring's Steve Bates announces bid for Senate District 26

Steve Bates of Boring announced his intention to run in the Republican primary for Senate 26 on Jan. 4.

But, that day did not have any real meaning then. It was an empty gesture to those who served with dignity and pride. The homecoming of our Vietnam Veterans was not good. Some were spit upon, called names and in some instances physically assaulted.

Steve Bates has resided in Boring for 46 years and is a Life Member of the Associates of Vietnam Veterans of America and an Honorary Life Member of the Vietnam Veterans of America. He serves as Chair of the Committee on Memorials and Remembrance and President of the Vietnam War Memorial Fund. He can be reached at: vietnamwarmem@aol.com.