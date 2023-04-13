Well before our most recent councilor was seated, the Gresham City Council had taken on the challenge of finding a financially viable model for ensuring public services to Gresham, with priorities determined by the community.
Over these years all research, polling and community outreach revealed to us that the public and our council were in agreement that public safety must be funded.
That commitment has not changed. While election rhetoric has fostered a divisive dialog to create doubt, your entire City Council has always been concerned with the lack of adequate numbers of firefighters and police. I believe that ballot measure 26-239 — unanimously supported by the Gresham City Council — is the best solution.
It is important to know that Gresham’s General Fund, which includes funds for meeting public safety needs, is smaller when compared to other cities of equal size.
Let’s compare the City of Hillsboro, which has a population of 106,000 as compared to Gresham’s 113,000. In 2022, Hillsboro brought in an estimated $50 million in property taxes to their general fund, while Gresham brought in $39 million. Even with millions more Hillsboro could make the case that public safety was still underfunded. Hillsboro asked voters to approve an additional levy of $25 million, and they did–bringing the fund to $75 million to support public safety. (And this is only one factor in a complicated funding process. You can go to Gresham’s website — https://greshamoregon.gov/funding-challenges-and-solutions/ —to learn about other factors that limit our access to funds.)
This public safety levy is not a political issue but a community livability issue. Safe cities with adequate services bring up home values, pride and a vibrant community that help to make the City of Gresham a top choice for homeowners.
So this levy not only increases our health and safety, it helps us ensure a healthier tax base in the future that will sustain our city. Fire response times averaging two times over national standards is compromising our safety.
This means that NOT funding our police and fire departments will only create longer-term problems in Gresham. The city has looked at every option for addressing the funding shortage, such as tapping federal resources, eliminating staff positions, and more.
But we have reached the limits of these approaches. Further cuts will create dangerous conditions for our citizens and our public safety crews alike. Our Fire Department is operating with smaller crews than is recommended for their safety and yours, and our Police Department is also understaffed. Cities our size are operating with twice the budget of your city, and that will have long term impacts.
Your “yes” vote on Measure 26-239 is our strongest option to provide the minimum funding necessary to address the shortage of funded positions in our Fire Department and our Police Department.
I urge you to vote for public safety funding and participate in future discussions to address questions and concerns as we work to provide responsible and efficient critical services for Gresham’s future.