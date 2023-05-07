As the upcoming May 16 election approaches, you may wonder how to vote for the Mount Hood Community College (MHCC) Board of Trustees Zone 5 position. This is the only contested race for MHCC.
It is important to choose a candidate who will represent East County as a vibrant and diverse community, but also have the skills and experience necessary to lead. This is why I decided to step up to serve you.
Our school boards need people who can work across a range of ideologies. I'm currently the Administrator at the Oregon Mediation Association, whose mission is to transform the way Oregonians confront and resolve conflict in their personal lives and in their communities.
I am also currently working on becoming Mental Health Therapist, a decision I made during the pandemic. I pay attention to different perspectives and use empathy, validation, and curiosity to work to understand others.
One of the key issues that I am focused on is accessible education. As a mother of two young children, an exchange host parent, a former substitute teacher, and school board director at a local public charter school, I understand the importance of providing quality education.
All children deserve an unbiased affordable education with access to complete history regardless of their identity. Our job is to provide educational opportunities that result in livable-wage jobs.
One way to do this is through promoting low-cost accessible education options to our community; not just degrees but quick turn-around certificates in well-paying fields.
MHCC currently serves 8 school districts and about 22,000 students. Right now, nearly 40% of our students are food or housing insecure. Many students struggle to find childcare options nearby.
Many students prematurely end their studies. We can do better. We need strong community connections with area non-profits, food banks, clothing shelters, expanded childcare options and affordable housing to support our families.
I spent a decade's worth of summers on an Alaskan salmon fishing boat; hard work is no stranger. Those experiences spurred me to pursue master's of science [degree], and I became a research associate at a university.
I believe that we have a responsibility to protect our planet for future generations and will work to promote sustainable and measurable energy and reduce carbon emissions. Our campus can be a hub of innovation to support lasting change and reduce our impacts on the region and planet.
Justice and fairness matter. I volunteered on the Gresham Charter Review Committee and drafted anti-discrimination and gender-neutral pronoun amendments, and while I was a school board director I co-facilitated a community group of family members, staff and board members to vision a school-wide equity plan.
Your vote for Dana will accompany: Rep. Ricki Ruiz, Rep. Hoa Nguyen, Metro Councilor Ashton Simpson, MHCC directors Annette Mattson and ShaToyia Bentley, MESD Director Katrina Doughty, Gresham Councilors Vince Jones, Dina Dinucci and Eddy Morales, North Clackamas School Board Chair Libra Ford and Gresham-Barlow School Board Chair Mayra Gomez.