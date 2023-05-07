As the upcoming May 16 election approaches, you may wonder how to vote for the Mount Hood Community College (MHCC) Board of Trustees Zone 5 position. This is the only contested race for MHCC.

Dana Stroud candidate for MHCC Zone 5 2023

It is important to choose a candidate who will represent East County as a vibrant and diverse community, but also have the skills and experience necessary to lead. This is why I decided to step up to serve you.