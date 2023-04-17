Ballots are arriving. There are two local measures on the ballot that have a tremendous impact on our community, businesses and residents. The measures bring to mind red lights and green lights.
Green Light: Vote YES on Safety Levy Measure 26-239.
Red Light: Vote NO on Capital Gains Tax Measure 26-238.
Green Light: The Gresham Area Chamber of Commerce fully endorses the Gresham Safety Levy, Ballot Measure 26-239. Public safety is critical to economic development, job creation and a vibrant community.
Measure 26-239 provides transparency and accountability, new police officers and firefighters, services to those struggling with homelessness and mental health issues, and it stabilizes the finances of the City of Gresham.
We urge a YES vote. While businesses are not always open to new taxes, investing in public safety is about as basic as it gets. In a competitive regional environment, we can’t let the quality of life deteriorate.
Good livability attracts businesses and families to our city. When livability, specifically safety, deteriorates, businesses leave to find safer communities and families decide to locate elsewhere.
Businesses must stay competitive and profitable to remain in Gresham. That means regular reinvestments. This levy is a reinvestment by the city, while providing a safer Gresham, encouraging businesses to reinvest, hire more staff, and increase services to customers.
Measure 26-239 has prioritized where the funds are going to be spent. The Measure funds mental health and homeless services, as well as fire and police. The Measure funds 26 new police positions and sixteen new firefighters, a much-needed increase to the low level of public safety workforce in Gresham. The Public Safety Measure requires a watchdog committee for oversight and provides accountability.
Passage of Measure 26-239 will have a ripple effect in the entire region showing that Gresham has prioritized safety to all who live, work, and play in our city. That is a welcoming message to our regional friends.
Passage of this measure will be a positive sign that Gresham is not only open for business, but wants to provide protection to homes, businesses, parks, streets and schools.
Red Light: Unfortunately, a “feel good” measure is on the ballot that voters will be tempted to vote for without accurate information of what the measure actually does.
The measure is full of pitfalls, is not needed (as these services are already funded and provided for by Portland and Multnomah County) and will financially impact everyone except large corporations. The Gresham Area Chamber is strongly opposed to Measure 26-238.
Measure 26-238 calls for a new tax on capital gains which pays for free attorneys representing tenants on eviction and rental related issues.
Unlike other tax measures, there are no exclusions to protect vulnerable residents from this new tax. Those that can least afford it will pay this new tax.
Different from programs that already exist, there is “no means test." An applicant can be a high wage earner and still receive a free attorney under this new tax measure. Current programs already in place help those who cannot afford assistance. This measure is not for low-income earners. Any level of wage earner can apply. Already existing Portland and Multnomah County programs funded by tax dollars are being used and there is ample room for more applicants.
Large corporations will not be subject to the tax, but any family-owned business will. When a business files taxes, if it is family owned, they file personal taxes. Those filings are subject to the tax. While large corporations, no matter how profitable, are not subject to this tax, a family-owned business, required to file personal taxes, is unfairly subject to this tax.
Seniors, required to withdraw a specific percentage amount annually from retirement accounts, are subject to this tax as that is a taxable event and is capital gains.
Selling a home for more than it was purchased is subject to this tax as it will be a capital gain.
The Measure requires annual tax rate adjustments. Not a review but an adjustment. That means the tax will continue to go up. There is no ceiling or stopping point of how high the tax will go.
Measure 26-238 might sound like a solution, but this tax is unfair, inequitable, expensive for everyone, and not needed.
GREEN light: Vote YES on Measure 26-239.
RED light: Vote NO on Measure 26-238.