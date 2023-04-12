A Barlow senior wore her goals on her sleeve during the first home track and field meet of the season.

Alyssa Stumbo had scrawled the splits she was shooting for in the 1500 on her forearm. She was gunning for a sub-5 minute time, an accomplishment she notched with a beaming smile Wednesday, April 12, in a meet against Reynolds and Damascus Christian.

Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.