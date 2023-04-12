A Barlow senior wore her goals on her sleeve during the first home track and field meet of the season.
Alyssa Stumbo had scrawled the splits she was shooting for in the 1500 on her forearm. She was gunning for a sub-5 minute time, an accomplishment she notched with a beaming smile Wednesday, April 12, in a meet against Reynolds and Damascus Christian.
“I love track every year, great to be back around the team,” Stumbo said. “I want to do my best throughout the season and qualify for state.”
It was crowded on the track for the 1500 — both the boys and girls ran side-by-side for the race. For most of the way Stumbo set the pace, and she eventually took first for the girls in 4:57.17.
“I struggle in the last 300 meters, but I pushed myself and fought through it,” she said. “It was all about finding that mentality.”
It was also a hot start for fellow Bruin Micah Perry in his swan song season.
“I’m still working through this being my last season as a Bruin,” said the senior, who will be running track for Boston College next year. “I just want to try and run as fast as I can.”
He set a season record in the 110 hurdles, his premiere event, with a time of 14.47. Perry said the goal is a sub-14 second mark, as well as a return to the state meet.
“Felt like an ok race, I need to get that trail leg up faster,” he said.