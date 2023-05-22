No. 30 Barlow baseball shocked bracketologists with a 1-0 victory over No. 3 Lakeridge Monday evening, May 22, in what was the second state matchup between the schools.

For the Bruins it was a turnaround from a game back in March in which the Pacers handled Barlow with ease en route to an 11-0 win. But things went differently in the postseason.

Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.