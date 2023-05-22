featured Photos: No. 30 Barlow baseball stuns No. 3 Lakeridge in state opener Christopher Keizur Christopher Keizur Reporter Author twitter Author email May 22, 2023 May 22, 2023 Updated 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lakeridge vs Barlow High School in the first round of the state baseball playoffs. PMG Photo: Jonathan House Lakeridge vs Barlow High School in the first round of the state baseball playoffs. PMG Photo: Jonathan House Lakeridge vs Barlow High School in the first round of the state baseball playoffs. PMG Photo: Jonathan House Lakeridge vs Barlow High School in the first round of the state baseball playoffs. PMG Photo: Jonathan House Lakeridge vs Barlow High School in the first round of the state baseball playoffs. PMG Photo: Jonathan House Lakeridge vs Barlow High School in the first round of the state baseball playoffs. PMG Photo: Jonathan House Lakeridge vs Barlow High School in the first round of the state baseball playoffs. PMG Photo: Jonathan House Lakeridge vs Barlow High School in the first round of the state baseball playoffs. PMG Photo: Jonathan House Lakeridge vs Barlow High School in the first round of the state baseball playoffs. PMG Photo: Jonathan House Lakeridge vs Barlow High School in the first round of the state baseball playoffs. PMG Photo: Jonathan House Lakeridge vs Barlow High School in the first round of the state baseball playoffs. PMG Photo: Jonathan House Lakeridge vs Barlow High School in the first round of the state baseball playoffs. PMG Photo: Jonathan House Lakeridge vs Barlow High School in the first round of the state baseball playoffs. PMG Photo: Jonathan House Lakeridge vs Barlow High School in the first round of the state baseball playoffs. PMG Photo: Jonathan House Lakeridge vs Barlow High School in the first round of the state baseball playoffs. PMG Photo: Jonathan House Lakeridge vs Barlow High School in the first round of the state baseball playoffs. PMG Photo: Jonathan House Lakeridge vs Barlow High School in the first round of the state baseball playoffs. PMG Photo: Jonathan House Lakeridge vs Barlow High School in the first round of the state baseball playoffs. PMG Photo: Jonathan House Lakeridge vs Barlow High School in the first round of the state baseball playoffs. PMG Photo: Jonathan House Lakeridge vs Barlow High School in the first round of the state baseball playoffs. PMG Photo: Jonathan House Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save No. 30 Barlow baseball shocked bracketologists with a 1-0 victory over No. 3 Lakeridge Monday evening, May 22, in what was the second state matchup between the schools.For the Bruins it was a turnaround from a game back in March in which the Pacers handled Barlow with ease en route to an 11-0 win. But things went differently in the postseason.A pair of sophomores were the heroes for the Bruins. Pitcher River Hamilton went the distance on the mound, only giving up three hits, while Kiyoshi Kiyokawa batted in the lone, game-winning run.Next on the schedule for Barlow is a trip to No. 14 Roseburg Wednesday, May 24, for the second round. Featured Local Savings Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Pamplin Media Group Pamplin Media Pamplin Gresham Outlook Outlook Newspaper Outlook News News Christopher Keizur Keizur East County News East Multnomah County East County Barlow Baseball Lakeridge Baseball Bruins Baseball Barlow High School State Playoffs Oregon High School Baseball Sports Multnomah Baseball Mathematics Christopher Keizur Reporter Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore. Author twitter Author email Follow Christopher Keizur Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Local Events