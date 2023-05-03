Two Sandy footballers were named among the top players in the state.
Seniors Leithan Thompson and Gabe Rhue were both nominated to play in the Les Schwab Bowl this summer. The Pioneer duo are among 80 players asked to play in the game, which will be held on July 1 in Linfield. Both had to go through a rigorous try-out process to be selected, and will have to temporarily set aside their friendship that has percolated since their youth football days after being drafted to opposing teams.
Thompson is a member of “Team Columbia” while Rhue is on “Team Willamette.” The two aren’t the only local stars in the game. Alongside Thompson are a pair of state champion Rangers, linemen Cody White and Dominic Nacoste. Meanwhile Rhue will be playing with fellow Mt. Hood Conference star defensive back Andre Miller from Gresham.
“These are my first two players to be selected to play in this game since I have been in Sandy,” said Coach Josh Dill. “These guys have done a tremendous job and we are very proud of them.”
Thompson was a jack-of-all-trades for Sandy during his four-year career, starring in all facets of the game. He earned the all-conference trifecta — first-team all-league as a tight end, defensive end and punter. He also was named honorable mention all-state punter. As a senior he had 45 catches for 648 yards and two touchdowns; and 32.5 tackles and 4 sacks.
Rhue was a towering force on the offensive and defensive line for the Pioneers, engulfing opposing players and powering Sandy’s dominant run game. He was named first-team all-conference as an offensive lineman in his final season, and picked up an honorable mention nod for defense with 14.5 tackles, a sack and fumble recovery as the nose. He also played in the Blue-Grey Bowl at Dallas Cowboy’s stadium last December.
“Gabe led our team in pancakes and was a force in our strong running game,” Dill said.
Local sports fans will get to keep watching Rhue next fall — he will step onto the famed red field after signing to play for Eastern Washington University in Cheney, Washington. Thompson is still going through the recruiting process, and has yet to commit.
Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.