Sandy Football

Sandy seniors Leithan Thompson, left, and Gabe Rhue will both compete in the Les Schwab Bowl this summer.

Two Sandy footballers were named among the top players in the state.

Seniors Leithan Thompson and Gabe Rhue were both nominated to play in the Les Schwab Bowl this summer. The Pioneer duo are among 80 players asked to play in the game, which will be held on July 1 in Linfield. Both had to go through a rigorous try-out process to be selected, and will have to temporarily set aside their friendship that has percolated since their youth football days after being drafted to opposing teams.

Young Football

The pair of Pioneers, Leithan Thompson, left, and Gabe Rhue, have been friends since youth football.

Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.