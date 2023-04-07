The Sandy softball faithful were checking their blood pressure after the Pioneers snagged the game-winning out against Centennial in what was a near-error.

In the final inning, clutching to a two-run lead, a minor miscommunication made for a dramatic final out and left the Pioneers smiling in relief. Sophomore Katy Emerson pulled in the catch despite a bump from junior teammate Payton Holman, securing the 5-3 win over the Eagles Friday, April 7.

Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.