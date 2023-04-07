The Sandy softball faithful were checking their blood pressure after the Pioneers snagged the game-winning out against Centennial in what was a near-error.
In the final inning, clutching to a two-run lead, a minor miscommunication made for a dramatic final out and left the Pioneers smiling in relief. Sophomore Katy Emerson pulled in the catch despite a bump from junior teammate Payton Holman, securing the 5-3 win over the Eagles Friday, April 7.
In a game that was shifted to Sandy High School and its turf field because of persistent rain, which had both teams wearing windbreakers and huddling in the dugouts in the early innings, it was the Pioneers defense that consistently shone through.
After seeing Centennial pull within a single run in the 3rd inning — 4-3, on the back of a double from senior Jazzy Kappes, scoring junior Peyton Davis — Sandy didn’t give up another run thanks to a strong showing from freshman Ruby Marak in the circle and some gutsy catches across the field.
The Eagles opened the scoring with a double from Kappes, scoring sophomore Alyssa Grover. The Pioneers quickly answered in the second inning, going on a three-run flurry. Sandy’s Emerson had a double to score a runner, and then was batted-in herself by a Holman single.
In the 7th inning Marak did some damage at the plate to go along with her pitching heroics. She slammed a triple down the right side. With fellow freshman Mya Koehn stepping in as a courtesy runner, the Pioneers scored the final run of the evening via a bat-in from sophomore Samantha Holder.
Defensively the Pioneers made some key plays. Holman had an athletic, over-the-head out in the 4th inning, and sophomore centerfielder Dakota Mannor chased down a pair of deep shots from Centennial late in the game.
Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.