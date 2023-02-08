Armin Tober

April 25, 1938 – January 19, 2023 - Armin “Paul” Tober passed away peacefully after a short illness on January 19,th 2023 in Gresham, Oregon. Paul was born on April 25th 1938 in Eiselau, Germany. He lived in Germany with his parents and two brothers until migrating to Baroda, Michigan in 1954. Paul was a graduate of the University of Michigan and achieved his PhD in German from Michigan State University. He was a Professor of German at both Alma College and Northern Illinois University. He later went onto merge his love of wine, a hobby, with his mastery of 5 foreign languages to build a career in wine sales in Gresham and throughout Europe.
Paul married the love of his life Sandy VanDeventer in December of 1968 in Michigan. They both loved to travel, and through Paul’s association with many wineries and Sandy’s passion for food, they had many culinary trips abroad. Paul was a kind and compassionate person who was admired by his students, family, and work colleagues alike. Although he had no roots in Gresham, Oregon, he embraced Sandy’s German family and had many years. He often commented on how marvelous they were and how lucky he was to be a part of that.
Paul was preceded in death by his wife Sandy; his parents, Gertrud and Otto; his brothers, Heinz (Nina) Tober and Rudy (Helen) Tober. Paul is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and their families. Services and Burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers you may donate to Paul’s favorite school; Bridgman High School, 9964 Gast Rd, Bridgman, MI 49106