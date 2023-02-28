March 14, 1947-October 29, 2022 - Longtime Southeast Portland resident, Barbara Grace Thompson, 75, passed away on Saturday, October 29, 2022 from pancreatic cancer.
Barbara was born March 14, 1947 in Brooklyn, New York to Frank Alfred & Christine (Smith) Puglisi. She was their first born and eldest of five siblings. Barbara was raised in Toledo, Oregon where she enjoyed and often recalled the adventures of small community & country living. She attended Toledo High through her sophomore year & later graduated in 1965 from Woodrow Wilson High School, in Portland, Oregon.
In her teens, Barbara worked for Lipmans and later in optical production but it was being a wife, mother and grandmother that brought her the greatest expression of herself to those she loved and that most enabled her to do the things she so enjoyed.
In 1966, Barbara met and fell in love with her husband, Fred Thompson. Their marriage on October 8, 1967 brought together their blended family of four children: Jeanne, Tracy, Melissa & Troy. They were stationary as a family, having lived in their SE Portland home from their earliest days of marriage until Fred’s passing on April 13, 2008 and then Barbara’s on October 29, 2022.
Barbara had a tremendous love for fishing, camping and growing things. Bird feeders were always full and her door always open to a stray cat in need. Barbara enjoyed reaching out to her neighbors having developed long years of relationships with them, their children, her old friends from elementary and high school and others from the community she met along the way.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Thompson, and her daughter, Tracy Thompson.
She leaves her three children and their spouses (Jeanne & Greg Petchell, Melissa Thompson and Troy & Angie Thompson), ten grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren who she loved with all her heart.
An Open House style Celebration of Life for Barbara is planned for 1:00pm Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 6615 SE 87th Ave.