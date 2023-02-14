Barbara Prouty

Barbara Prouty

August 10, 1929 to January 24, 2023 - Barbara Prouty passed away on January 24, 2023, from pneumonia and dementia. She was 93.

Barbara Joyce MacGregor was born on August 10,1929, to Marjorie and Allister MacGregor in Portland, Oregon. She grew up in North Portland where she attended Jefferson High School. After high school, she attended the University of Oregon where she was a very proud Alpha Delta Pi sorority member. They had 3 children. Barbara and Deane were married 29 years before divorcing.

