March 7, 1938 to December 2, 2022 - Charlene Norma Speed, 84, retired piano teacher and life-long resident of Oregon passed away after a 7-year battle with a brain tumor on December 2, 2022 in Clackamas, OR.
Charlene was born on March 7, 1938, in Portland, OR to Richard & Charlotte Ott. She graduated from Gresham High School, where she was homecoming queen and met her future husband, Ronald Speed. Married in 1958, Charlene & Ron were happily married for 61 years.
She took piano lessons from a young age, and studied music at several universities. Charlene was a talented pianist, and taught piano for over 40 years. She was also church organist for Gresham First Baptist Church. A skilled knitter, crocheter and quilter, she made many items for charities. Charlene & Ron valued time with family & friends, and travelled extensively after retiring.
Charlene is survived by her son, Kenton (Coleen) Speed; daughter, Bethany (Keith) Valachi; Grandchildren, Brittany, Courtney and Lacey; and Great grandchildren, Noelle, Faith & Wesley. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and brother, Dick.
A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Gresham First Baptist Church. Charitable donations may be made to The Piano Santa Foundation.