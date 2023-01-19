Charlene Norma Speed

March 7, 1938 to December 2, 2022 - Charlene Norma Speed, 84, retired piano teacher and life-long resident of Oregon passed away after a 7-year battle with a brain tumor on December 2, 2022 in Clackamas, OR. 

Charlene was born on March 7, 1938, in Portland, OR to Richard & Charlotte Ott.  She graduated from Gresham High School, where she was homecoming queen and met her future husband, Ronald Speed.  Married in 1958, Charlene & Ron were happily married for 61 years. 