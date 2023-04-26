graphics-obituaries-obits.jpg

August 22, 1944 to December 25, 2022 - Dana was born in Elko Nevada. He liked hiking and fishing, and always enjoyed helping others and more importantly, is his love for his Lord.

Celebration of Life will be Saturday April 29, 2023, at 11:30 AM, Aspen Meadow Lodge, 24232 SE Upper Highland Rd. Colton OR 97017

