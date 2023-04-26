Dana Brunner Apr 26, 2023 Apr 26, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save August 22, 1944 to December 25, 2022 - Dana was born in Elko Nevada. He liked hiking and fishing, and always enjoyed helping others and more importantly, is his love for his Lord.Celebration of Life will be Saturday April 29, 2023, at 11:30 AM, Aspen Meadow Lodge, 24232 SE Upper Highland Rd. Colton OR 97017 Featured Local Savings Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Botany Christianity Recommended for you Local Events