February 14, 1960 to December 2, 2022 - Deborah Ann Flynn-Guinther, age 62, of Canby, Oregon passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family on Friday December 2, 2022. Deborah was born February 14, 1960 in San Diego, California on the U.S. Naval Base to Lewis Raymond Flynn and Mary Ellen Fery-Flynn. She graduated from Marshall High School in 1978.
Deborah met the love her life Roger Arthur Guinther III in March of 1978 and they later married on September 21, 1978. Roger and Deborah moved to Canby, Oregon in 1982 where they raised three amazing children together, Roger Arthur Guinther IV, Lewis Matthew Guinther, and Kathleen (Katie) Rochelle Guinther.
Deborah had a passion for genealogy, photography, and sports. She would travel to as many cemeteries as she could to gather information and take headstone pictures. She enjoyed helping others find information on their family history as well. She also loved to go to the beach, hike in the mountains, take car trips to new places, & take pictures of nature everywhere she went. Deborah loved to root for her beloved Ducks, Mariners and Seahawks every chance she got. She was known for her quick wit, sense of humor, helping hand, and compassionate heart. Deborah was deeply loved and will be missed by many.
Deborah was preceded in death by her father Lewis, Uncle Norman, and Aunt Elaine. She is survived by her mother Mary Ellen, brothers Michael, Bradley, and Raymond, husband Roger, her 3 children Roger Jr, Lewis, and Katie, her two grandchildren Rowan and Madelyn, and several other family members. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday March 11, 2023 at Bethany Church (450 S Ivy St, Canby, OR 97013) at 1:00pm.