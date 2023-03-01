Deborah Ann Flynn-Guinther

February 14, 1960 to December 2, 2022 - Deborah Ann Flynn-Guinther, age 62, of Canby, Oregon passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family on Friday December 2, 2022. Deborah was born February 14, 1960 in San Diego, California on the U.S. Naval Base to Lewis Raymond Flynn and Mary Ellen Fery-Flynn. She graduated from Marshall High School in 1978.

Deborah met the love her life Roger Arthur Guinther III in March of 1978 and they later married on September 21, 1978. Roger and Deborah moved to Canby, Oregon in 1982 where they raised three amazing children together, Roger Arthur Guinther IV, Lewis Matthew Guinther, and Kathleen (Katie) Rochelle Guinther.

