Dena (Sweet) Schnacky

September 9, 1959 to March 31, 2023 - Dena (Sweet) Schnacky, 63, of Portland, OR passed away on Friday, March 31, 2023.

Dena was born on September 9,1959 in Portland, OR to Elnathan and Helen Mae Sweet. She was welcomed home by her two sisters, Sally and Heidi. Dena attended Ardenwald and Gregory Heights elementary schools and graduated from Madison High School. She then chose to attend college to learn the optical business.

Tags

Recommended for you