September 9, 1959 to March 31, 2023 - Dena (Sweet) Schnacky, 63, of Portland, OR passed away on Friday, March 31, 2023.
Dena was born on September 9,1959 in Portland, OR to Elnathan and Helen Mae Sweet. She was welcomed home by her two sisters, Sally and Heidi. Dena attended Ardenwald and Gregory Heights elementary schools and graduated from Madison High School. She then chose to attend college to learn the optical business.
Dena married in 1981 and had a son, Aaron Thomas, her only child in 1985. She enjoyed watching Aaron compete in baseball, water polo, and on swim team. After her divorce Dena purchased a lovely townhome in Gresham that she was very proud of. She enjoyed working in her backyard in her free time. Dena worked in the optical field for Dr. Kearns in Gresham and stayed with him until his retirement. After that Dena decided to try something new. She went to work at FedEx where at one time she was the fastest sorter in her department.
Dena loved taking mini vacations with her close friends. She expecially loved spending time with her sisters in Arizona. She was a member of Grace Community Church in Gresham. Her many friends and family will remember Dena for her quirky sense of humor and her quick wit. She will be dearly missed.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Dena's honor on Monday, June 5th at 1:00 pm at Grace Community Church.