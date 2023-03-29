graphics-obituaries-obits.jpg

August 20, 1945 – March 19, 2023 - Dennis worked for Viking Industries and Boy Scouts of America. He volunteered with Kiwanis and the City of Gresham. Dennis loved his Sunday golf games.

Survivors include wife; Karen, daughters; Erica and Diane, sister; Shirley, 5 grandsons and 1 great granddaughter. At this time no services will be held. www.greshamfuneral.com

