Dennis Eugene Anderson Mar 29, 2023 Mar 29, 2023 Updated 5 hrs ago August 20, 1945 – March 19, 2023 - Dennis worked for Viking Industries and Boy Scouts of America. He volunteered with Kiwanis and the City of Gresham. Dennis loved his Sunday golf games.Survivors include wife; Karen, daughters; Erica and Diane, sister; Shirley, 5 grandsons and 1 great granddaughter. At this time no services will be held. www.greshamfuneral.com