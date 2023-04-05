September 3, 1940 - March 14, 2023 - It has come time to say goodbye to one of the finest men we have ever known. Donald Chester Schantz, 82, of Gresham, Oregon, was an attentive and loving son, brother, husband, father, and grandfather. Don was dedicated to his family and community and took an active and appreciated role in both.
On March 14, 2023, at home, surrounded by his wife and five children, Don’s struggle with cancer ended, and he passed from our world. Don was born on September 3, 1940, to Chester and Irene (Pruett) Schantz in St. Louis, Missouri. After graduating from Beaumont High School in 1959, Don attended St. Louis University and spent 2 years in the National Guard. In 1964, he took an entry level position with Standard Oil Company. This engagement led to a celebrated 36-year career in marketing and sales.
In 1962, Don met the love of his life, Odilia Rocklage (Dee), on a blind date in St. Louis, Missouri. Don and Dee raised five children Cathy (Sean Murray), Beth (Todd Persche), Matt (Jessica Riley), Phil (Robin Papanic), Susan (Sean McDowell). Through 58 years of marriage, the family lived in St. Louis, MO, Pekin, IL, Springfield, MO, Naperville, IL, Bloomfield Hills, MI, Innsbrook, MO, and Gresham, OR.
Retiring in 1998, Don relished spending time with friends and family including his five grandchildren (Quinn, Cara, Kyle Murray; Maia, Malachi Persche). An avid golfer, Don also enjoyed rooting for the St. Louis Cardinals, and organizing family reunions. An example of community service, Don served on various civic and church committees, and volunteered at the local food pantry and homeless shelter.
Don was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife and children, as well as his siblings Ruth Ann Mann, Bob Schantz, and Pam Blossom.
A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Henry Catholic Church in Gresham, OR on April 12 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to My Brothers and Sisters Kitchen at St. Henry Catholic Church, a service organization offering meals for poor and homeless people. Our Brothers and Sisters Kitchen (Soup Kitchen)