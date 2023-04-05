Donald Chester Schantz

September 3, 1940 - March 14, 2023 - It has come time to say goodbye to one of the finest men we have ever known. Donald Chester Schantz, 82, of Gresham, Oregon, was an attentive and loving son, brother, husband, father, and grandfather. Don was dedicated to his family and community and took an active and appreciated role in both.

On March 14, 2023, at home, surrounded by his wife and five children, Don’s struggle with cancer ended, and he passed from our world. Don was born on September 3, 1940, to Chester and Irene (Pruett) Schantz in St. Louis, Missouri. After graduating from Beaumont High School in 1959, Don attended St. Louis University and spent 2 years in the National Guard. In 1964, he took an entry level position with Standard Oil Company. This engagement led to a celebrated 36-year career in marketing and sales.

