Eugene Edward Packard

July 31, 1928 – May 2, 2023 - Eugene E. Packard passed away at Providence Milwaukie Hospital after a struggle with pneumonia. He was 94.
Eugene was born in Boring, Oregon on July 31, 1928 to Peter and Lillian Packard. He was the second of three children and was raised on his parent’s farm in Boring, Oregon. He attended Kelso Grade School and in 1946 graduated from Sandy High School. During and after high school, Eugene dated and fell deeply in love with Charlotte Dollowitch, a nearby farmer’s daughter. They were married at St. Michael Catholic Church on September 17, 1949 and were married for 73 years.
Eugene was a loving husband and father dedicating his life to raising and caring for his family. In his early years, Eugene worked for a few lumber mills, specializing in the plywood industry with Weyerhaeuser in North Bend, Oregon. In 1968 he moved his family to Gresham, followed shortly by moving to Damascus after the family’s new home was finished. At that time, he was working as a local short haul truck driver which he retired from at age 62. Shortly after retiring, he wanted to keep busy and since he was very much a people person, he began work as a courtesy clerk at Safeway. He retired from Safeway at age 90, staying home to work in his garden and helping his children out whenever possible.
Eugene was a high school wrestler and baseball player. He thoroughly enjoyed those sports in addition to football. Eugene enjoyed doing farm work, raising Christmas trees, and nursery stock. He loved working with wood, building homes, furniture and more. He loved and was fascinated by the earth, nature, birds, and animals. He especially enjoyed dogs and cats and always had a very personal and loving relationship with each one. He will be deeply missed by family and friends. Eugene is survived by his three daughters, Teresa Fisher, Deborah Driscoll, and Janice Packard; his 3 grandchildren, Jason Driscoll, Amelia Driscoll, and Deanna Driscoll; his great grandchild, Ross Irvin-Driscoll; and many nieces and nephews. Eugene is preceded in death by his wife Charlotte, his parents Peter and Lillian Packard, and his sisters Berniece Lundgren and Blanche Lundbom.
A rosary will be held at 10 a.m, followed by a memorial Mass at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 19, 2023, at St. Michael Catholic Church in Sandy, Oregon. A reception will follow the Mass at the church hall. Internment at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Gresham, Oregon at 2:30 p.m.