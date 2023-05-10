Eugene Edward Packard

July 31, 1928 – May 2, 2023 - Eugene E. Packard passed away at Providence Milwaukie Hospital after a struggle with pneumonia. He was 94.

Eugene was born in Boring, Oregon on July 31, 1928 to Peter and Lillian Packard. He was the second of three children and was raised on his parent’s farm in Boring, Oregon. He attended Kelso Grade School and in 1946 graduated from Sandy High School. During and after high school, Eugene dated and fell deeply in love with Charlotte Dollowitch, a nearby farmer’s daughter. They were married at St. Michael Catholic Church on September 17, 1949 and were married for 73 years.

Tags

Recommended for you