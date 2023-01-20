September 27, 1928 to January 5, 2023 - Evon Mae Acker, 94, passed away peacefully on January 5, 2023 surrounded by family in her home. A celebration of her life will be held on January 12, 2023 at 2:00PM at First Baptist Church in Gresham, Oregon.
Evon was born September 27, 1928 in Twin Falls, Idaho to Uvon and Anna Mae Sevy. She was the oldest of seven siblings and was raised in Union on her grandparent’s farm. In the 1940s, Evon worked locally at Shank’s Cafe and was part of the Union High School graduating class of 1946. She also worked in La Grande as a telephone operator in the 1950s.
Evon married Clayton Warnstaff in 1955 and had five children, David, Steven, Craig and twins, Karen and Sharon. Evon married Donald Acker in 1988 and lived Fairfield, California before moving to Gresham. They loved to travel and attend social events with their church friends from First Baptist Church. Evon was a member of the Primetimers group for many years and was active in church missionary programs.
Evon is survived by her children, son Steven (Joan) Warnstaff of Arnold, Missouri, daughters Karen (Val) Hopkins and Sharon (Jay) Magnuson of La Grande; brother, Donald Samuelson of Boise, Idaho; along with three grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husbands Clayton and Donald; sons, David and Craig; one grandchild; one great-grandchild; and six siblings.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church of Gresham AYLAM Scholarship.