Evon Mae Acker

September 27, 1928 to January 5, 2023 - Evon Mae Acker, 94, passed away peacefully on January 5, 2023 surrounded by family in her home. A celebration of her life will be held on January 12, 2023 at 2:00PM at First Baptist Church in Gresham, Oregon.

Evon was born September 27, 1928 in Twin Falls, Idaho to Uvon and Anna Mae Sevy. She was the oldest of seven siblings and was raised in Union on her grandparent’s farm. In the 1940s, Evon worked locally at Shank’s Cafe and was part of the Union High School graduating class of 1946. She also worked in La Grande as a telephone operator in the 1950s.