George Dennis Furness

May 1, 1941 – Feb. 25, 2023 - George Dennis Furness was born in Baden, PA. and passed away at age 82 ½ in his home of 44 years in Gresham with his wife at his side.

He was born on May 1, 1940 to Thomas and Delia Furness and was the last to join his four brothers; Terrance, Richard, Charles and Robert “Bo” and his four sisters; Elizabeth, Norma, Sylvia and Kathleen.

Tags

Recommended for you