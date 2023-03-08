May 1, 1941 – Feb. 25, 2023 - George Dennis Furness was born in Baden, PA. and passed away at age 82 ½ in his home of 44 years in Gresham with his wife at his side.
He was born on May 1, 1940 to Thomas and Delia Furness and was the last to join his four brothers; Terrance, Richard, Charles and Robert “Bo” and his four sisters; Elizabeth, Norma, Sylvia and Kathleen.
After graduating from Ambridge High in 1958, he joined the apprenticeship program for printing, completing his journeymanship in four years instead of six. He took a job at the Beaver County Times and after four years, he and his best friend, Jan Habutiak, decided to head to California. There he took a job at the Glendale News-Press and met the love his life, Mary Moore. They married on July 4, 1970 and welcomed their first daughter, Erin in 1973 and Amber in 1975. In December of 1979 the family moved to Oregon and settled in Gresham. After a decline in the printing industry, George took a job in the Post Office and retired in 2007.
George’s hobbies included fishing, camping, golfing, long drives, classic cars and starting home projects he never finished.
He is survived by his wife of fifty-three years; Mary, daughters; Erin Fortner (Blake), Amber (Michael Mofford), grandchildren; Delani, Greysen, Gerrit and his last remaining sibling, Norma. His best friend, Jan, preceded him in death on February 3, 2023.
A memorial will be held on Saturday, March 18, 2023 from 1p.m. to 4p.m. in the reception room at Gresham Memorial Chapel 257 SE Roberts Ave. Gresham, OR 97080. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital.