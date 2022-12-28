May 7, 1959 to November 30, 2022 - Ingrid Jacqueline Joanna Thompson, sadly passed away Wednesday, November 30th in Gresham, OR. She was born May 7th, 1959 to Frank and Martha Blommaerts in Vancouver B.C. Ingrid was raised in Gresham and graduated from Gresham High School. She married her high school sweetheart, Troy Scott Thompson, at Oaks Pioneer Church, on September 3rd, 1977. She worked as a Client Service Representative at ADP for 20 years. Throughout her life, she was an active volunteer; East Hill Church Youth Group, Albertina Kerr, Shepards Door, Salvation Army Food Bank, and as an Ombudsman for Assisted Living Facilities. She enjoyed caring for her darling beagles. She survived her husband, Troy, after his passing in March 2016. Ingrid is survived by her two cherished sisters Yolande (Randy) Nolten and Linda Eisele, her son Ryan (Lacie), her daughter Heather (Stephanie) and her grandchildren; Dylan (16), Kennedy (13), and Asa (6 mo.). Ingrid was a deeply loved mother, sister, aunt, and friend. Her sense of humor will be greatly missed.
Ingrid was laid to rest at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Gresham. The celebration of her life will be held on January 21st at Tabor Space at 5441 SE Belmont St, Portland, OR 97215. A reception will follow immediately after the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shepherds Door or Oregon Beagle Rescue