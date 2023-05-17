January 21, 1945 – March 1, 2023 - When Jim died, we lost our beloved husband, proud and loving father, adoring grandfather, generous and loyal family member, and steadfast friend. He was born to Ruth (Schaeffer) and Merrill Stanley of Boring and was a Gresham Gopher, graduating with the class of 1963 from GUHS. He attended Portland State University while employed at the Gresham Berry Growers. His all-time favorite car was his ’56 blue and white Ford Fairlane from those years. He was a 6th generation Oregonian and proud of his heritage.
From 1966 to 1968 Jim served in the US Navy as a “tin can man” on the destroyer USS Theodore E. Chandler, and continued in the Naval Reserves until 1971. He was named a Shellback in 1968 after crossing the equator. After he returned home from Vietnam, he was employed at Portland’s Ford Industries Inc. in electronics, then in building with his uncle Glen Schaeffer at KLM construction in Sandy. He and his cousin Scott Schaeffer later built his family home, where he lived with his family for the remainder of his life. In 1977, he partnered with Glen and Scott in Schaeffers’ Nursery in Gresham, where he spent 35 years farming 100 acres, until retirement in 2012.
Jim was a supportive and involved community member; he served as Cubmaster of Pack 281, organized the volunteer donation and planting of the West Orient School grounds, was a Board member for the Pleasant Home Water District, and for many years an active Barlow Band Parent. Jim enjoyed 10 years of retirement, including cruises to Europe, through the Panama Canals (old and new), and his favorite, to Hawaii and Tahiti (especially snorkeling in Bora Bora). He escaped some of Oregon’s dreary winter weather in Arizona. But, mainly, he worked in his yard and garden, cultivating many specialty plants, vegetables, and, especially, gladiolus flowers. One year, he figured he had grown over 1500 of them, and it was his special joy to give away bouquets of beautiful blooms.
He leaves behind his wife, Jill (Randall), his children, June Feucht (Richard), David Stanley (Lis), and grandchildren Justin Feucht, Sophie Feucht, and Felix Stanley. Our hearts are broken with his loss, but we are consoled that he’ll be able to rest and observe a garden’s beauty, instead of working in one! A bench, built by his uncle Glen, will be placed in his honor at the Oregon Garden. It will be inscribed “Dear Jim, your time of toil is past. Come, put down your work and rest a while in the Garden.” If you are so moved, contributions to his memorial may be sent to the Oregon Garden at PO Box 155, Silverton, OR 97381. Jim will be laid to rest in Willamette National Cemetery. Please join us for a celebration of Jim’s life at Persimmon Country Club, Gresham, on July 15 from 2-5 pm.