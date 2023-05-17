James Dean Stanley

January 21, 1945 – March 1, 2023 - When Jim died, we lost our beloved husband, proud and loving father, adoring grandfather, generous and loyal family member, and steadfast friend. He was born to Ruth (Schaeffer) and Merrill Stanley of Boring and was a Gresham Gopher, graduating with the class of 1963 from GUHS. He attended Portland State University while employed at the Gresham Berry Growers. His all-time favorite car was his ’56 blue and white Ford Fairlane from those years. He was a 6th generation Oregonian and proud of his heritage.

From 1966 to 1968 Jim served in the US Navy as a “tin can man” on the destroyer USS Theodore E. Chandler, and continued in the Naval Reserves until 1971. He was named a Shellback in 1968 after crossing the equator. After he returned home from Vietnam, he was employed at Portland’s Ford Industries Inc. in electronics, then in building with his uncle Glen Schaeffer at KLM construction in Sandy. He and his cousin Scott Schaeffer later built his family home, where he lived with his family for the remainder of his life. In 1977, he partnered with Glen and Scott in Schaeffers’ Nursery in Gresham, where he spent 35 years farming 100 acres, until retirement in 2012.