Jean Holman

December 7, 1928 to December 25, 2022 - Jean Holman died at home in Troutdale early Christmas morning. She was born in Dayton, Ohio, but spent her childhood growing up outside of Chesterhill on the farm of her mother, Alice Geddes’ parents. After brief periods in Columbus, Ohio and Detroit, Jean’s father, Ken Allen, got a job driving a car to Los Angeles. Jean remembered driving across the country in the mid-1930’s in a yellow, roadster convertible, to join family members who had moved to California for work.

Years later, the family moved to Portland. After graduating from Milwaukie High School, Jean worked for the telephone company for several years. She married Lloyd Holman in 1951. The family moved to Troutdale in 1958 to be closer to Lloyd’s work.

