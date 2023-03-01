December 7, 1928 to December 25, 2022 - Jean Holman died at home in Troutdale early Christmas morning. She was born in Dayton, Ohio, but spent her childhood growing up outside of Chesterhill on the farm of her mother, Alice Geddes’ parents. After brief periods in Columbus, Ohio and Detroit, Jean’s father, Ken Allen, got a job driving a car to Los Angeles. Jean remembered driving across the country in the mid-1930’s in a yellow, roadster convertible, to join family members who had moved to California for work.
Years later, the family moved to Portland. After graduating from Milwaukie High School, Jean worked for the telephone company for several years. She married Lloyd Holman in 1951. The family moved to Troutdale in 1958 to be closer to Lloyd’s work.
Jean and Lloyd liked to travel, and the family made many driving and camping trips, to visit relatives in Canada and California and see National Parks. Following Lloyd’s retirement, they made driving trips to Mexico and the US Southwest and traveled internationally to Spain, France and Egypt.
For over 30 years, Jean went to the Ashland Shakespeare Festival with friends. After Lloyd’s death in 1990, she continued traveling with friends, making motor home trips as well as going to Ireland and Australia and many parts of the US. She was active in the Troutdale Historical Society for many years.
Jean is survived by three children, Sherri of Portland, Gary of Troutdale and Scott of Long Beach, California, and two nieces, Kristin Senior and Melissa Williams of Portland. Remembrances can be made to Troutdale Historical Society.