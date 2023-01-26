April 8, 1933 to January 10, 2023 - Jeannette Louann Williams Sandercock was born April 8, 1933 in Mansfield, Ohio to Avery and Pearl (Bombarger) Williams. Jeannette attended Hayesville High School just outside of Mansfield, Ohio. She left high school her junior year and later received her GED diploma.

Jeannette Louann Williams married Herbert Roy Sandercock on February 25, 1950 in Lucas, Ohio (near Mansfield). The couple were married at a Lutheran parsonage in Lucas, Ohio. The couple met after World War II. Herbert was best friends with Jeannette’s stepbrother, Dick, in the Navy. They corresponded and married after his discharge in Ohio. They both worked at a balloon factory when first married. The couple then moved to Oregon to get away from the cold winters and to be close to family members in 1955 and then to the Blueberry farm on Sandercock Lane in Sandy in 1956.