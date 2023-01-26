April 8, 1933 to January 10, 2023 - Jeannette Louann Williams Sandercock was born April 8, 1933 in Mansfield, Ohio to Avery and Pearl (Bombarger) Williams. Jeannette attended Hayesville High School just outside of Mansfield, Ohio. She left high school her junior year and later received her GED diploma.
Jeannette Louann Williams married Herbert Roy Sandercock on February 25, 1950 in Lucas, Ohio (near Mansfield). The couple were married at a Lutheran parsonage in Lucas, Ohio. The couple met after World War II. Herbert was best friends with Jeannette’s stepbrother, Dick, in the Navy. They corresponded and married after his discharge in Ohio. They both worked at a balloon factory when first married. The couple then moved to Oregon to get away from the cold winters and to be close to family members in 1955 and then to the Blueberry farm on Sandercock Lane in Sandy in 1956.
Jeannette taught Sunday school at the Sandy Baptist Church and helped each year with Vacation Bible School. She was a stay at home mom that raised four children; Cindy, Cliff, David and James (Michael). She volunteered at the Sandy grade school for parties and she donated cookies to the VFW when a loved one passed away. She was a charter and lifetime member of the VFW Women’s Auxillary. Every summer was spent picking raspberries and then tending to their blueberry farm, Sandercock’s Blueberry farm, first with pickers and then u-pick.
Jeannette loves to read books and is thankful for her days at Sandy Avamere where she has made friends with residents and with the staff who she felt were like family.
Jeannette is survived by her daughter Cindy (Roy), sons, Cliff (Patti) and James (Amanda). Also surviving are her grandchildren, Stephanie, Jennifer, Linda, Rose, Ellen and Sharon, her grandsons Michael, John and Tim, Jeff, Ricky and Kevin as well as many nieces and nephews and great grandchildren and her cousin, Diana Minter. Preceded in death are her parents, her husband of 71 years, Herbert (Sandy) in December 2021, her son, David in August 1998 and her granddaughter Kristi in August of 2016. Also deceased are her fraternal twin, Jeanne Louise Eaton and her stepbrother, Richard (Dick) Jones. Jeannette and Herb have left a legacy of family, friends and love.
Viewing for Jeannette will be held at the Sandy Funeral Home on Friday, January 27th, from 11:30-12:30. A private family celebration of life will be held. Rest in Peace Jeannette, you have served your community and your family well. You were loved.