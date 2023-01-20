Jeffrey Allen Monroe

July 12, 1961 to December 11, 2022 - Jeff was born in Detroit, MI to Jane and Fred Monroe. He lived in Warren, MI until his late teens, with his lifelong love of baseball, fishing, and road trips developed from a childhood in Michigan. His family moved to Troutdale and Jeff graduated from Columbia HS in 1980. He joined the Navy, serving on the USS Coral Sea and the USS Stark. Much of that time was deployed in Southeast Asia and he very much enjoyed the culture, food, and people he met. He eventually joined the Postal Service, where he worked over 30 years and was currently employed. In 1994 he met his wife, Cyndi, they married in 1996 and were together until his death. They had 3 children. Jeff loved being a daddy, he loved every family trip whether it was a day excursion or 3 weeks camping across Washington. He loved sitting back with a coffee and watching the family he built. Jeff was very congenial, making friends easily and putting anyone in his orbit at ease. He was pretty sure he was the funniest guy on the planet. He loved to bring folks together to hang out, we were one of the last people to leave our own wedding. Being Jeff’s wife has been a privilege and I couldn’t have asked for a better adventure partner. He was a safe harbor in the storms we endured. Jeff is survived by his wife Cyndi, son Austin, daughter Avalon, sister Loretta Ryan (Steve), brother Roger Monroe, niece Laura Ryan, and nephew Mitchell Ryan. Many Aunts, Uncles, and cousins both in Washington and Tennessee. He was preceded in death by our daughter Peyton Alexandra and both his parents. He will be missed every day.
His memorial will be held at Glenn Otto Park on January 22nd, 1:30 pm.