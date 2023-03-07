October 8, 1928 to February 21, 2023 - Joan Barbara (Parker) Larsell died Feb. 21, 2023, at age 94. Joan was born in Vancouver, Wash., to Paul D. and Monica T. Parker Oct. 8, 1928. She graduated from Providence Academy and attended Marylhurst College.
She met David A. Larsell on a Mt. Hood skiing trip. They married in 1948, moved to Portland, and had six children. Later she became a Realtor and one of the first female property appraisers for Multnomah County.
Joan and Dave had a wonderful, active life together. They skied into their 80s and had great parties at their home on Fairview Lake. Joan helped found a women’s investment club that met for 20+ years.
Joan was preceded in death by her husband, David; and son, David D. Larsell. She is survived by her brother, James Parker; and her children, Monica Foster, Katie, Terry, Bill, and Matt; 14 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
A funeral Mass will be held March 9, 2023, at St. Henry's Catholic Church in Gresham, Ore. There will be a rosary at 10:30 a.m., and a Mass at 11 a.m. A reception follows in the church hall. The interment is in Willamette National Cemetery.
Rather than sending flowers, please donate to St. Henry's Catholic Church or Savvy Ladies (www.savvyladies.org), a financial education group.