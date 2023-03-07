Joan Barbera (Parker) Larsell

October 8, 1928 to February 21, 2023 - Joan Barbara (Parker) Larsell  died Feb. 21, 2023, at age 94. Joan was born in Vancouver, Wash., to Paul D. and Monica T. Parker Oct. 8, 1928. She graduated from Providence Academy and attended Marylhurst College.

She met David A. Larsell on a Mt. Hood skiing trip. They married in 1948, moved to Portland, and had six children. Later she became a Realtor and one of the first female property appraisers for Multnomah County.