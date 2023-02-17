December 25, 1927 to February 9, 2023 - Josephine Eliza Callister was born on Christmas Day to Cedric and Frances (Bliss) Stone, the youngest of four children. Descended from four of the area’s founding families (Stone, Zimmerman, Bliss, and Engels), Jo grew up on the family dairy and berry farm on which Fairview Village was built. Life revolved around family, Fairview Grade School, and Smith Memorial Church, founded in 1890 by her Great-great Aunt Hannah (Stone) Smith.

Jo graduated from Gresham High School in 1945. She married Vaden James Callister, her high school sweetheart, and the love of her life, on November 10, 1948. Their home beside the Sandy River in Troutdale was home base for countless adventures and family vacations – camping, fishing, hunting, swimming, and waterskiing, a sport Jo enjoyed into her 70th year. In addition to being a wonderful mother and homemaker, Jo worked part-time in the 1960s as a secretary for Smith Memorial Church. From 1949 until its closure in 1982, she served as a part-time secretary and receptionist at the Multnomah County/Edgefield nursing home. A guest room at McMenamin’s Edgefield is named in her honor.

