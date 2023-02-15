Joyce Robinson

December 6, 1929 to January 13, 2023 - Joyce Robinson, 93, of Portland, stepped into the waiting arms of Jesus on January 13, 2023. She was born in 1929 to American parents living overseas. In 1938, her family relocated to the U.S., settling in Buffalo, N.Y.

Joyce met her husband, “Rip,” while attending the University of Buffalo. They married in 1950 and moved to Portland shortly after their marriage. For many years, they owned and operated Midway Paint and Wallpaper. Later, they bought a motor home and embarked on many trips, traveling to 47 states.

