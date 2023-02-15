December 6, 1929 to January 13, 2023 - Joyce Robinson, 93, of Portland, stepped into the waiting arms of Jesus on January 13, 2023. She was born in 1929 to American parents living overseas. In 1938, her family relocated to the U.S., settling in Buffalo, N.Y.
Joyce met her husband, “Rip,” while attending the University of Buffalo. They married in 1950 and moved to Portland shortly after their marriage. For many years, they owned and operated Midway Paint and Wallpaper. Later, they bought a motor home and embarked on many trips, traveling to 47 states.
Joyce was a longtime member of St. Aidan’s Episcopal Church, where she was very involved in ministry. She touched the lives of many, both in and out of church. In later life, she was an avid participant in a library book discussion group, stained glass class, and memoir writing class, and also enjoyed attending classical concerts. Her grandsons were a great source of delight to her and she loved spending time with them and volunteering at their school.
Joyce was predeceased by her husband, Rip, daughter, Carey, parents, and three older siblings. She is survived by daughters Toby (Michel), and Laura (Mark), as well as grandsons Timothy (Coriander) and Nathan.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 25th at 2 PM at Montavilla Church, 9204 SE Hawthorne Blvd., Portland, 97216.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Aidan’s Episcopal Church or Compassion International.