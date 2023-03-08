April 29, 1970 to December 7, 2022 - Judy Jo Baldwin was born April 29, 1970 in Portland, Ore. Judy was the mother of Brennick J. Beck. She was the daughter of Jeff and Debbie Baldwin and the sister of Angie Baldwin and Nicki Baldwin. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Rae Sullivan, Ron Baldwin, Donna Bryant and Joe Wright.
Judy devoted the beginning of her life to her animals, raising, riding and showing her horses. She also enjoyed running her sled dogs. Judy attended Sam Barlow High School where she graduated in 1988. She went on to Mt. Hood Community College where she received an Associates Degree as a Surgical Tech. She would go on to work at Legacy Emanuel Hospital as well as OHSU until she moved to Medford, Ore.
By the time she had moved to Medford she had taken on new roles in the hospital and was working in administration. When she wasn’t working she was still pursuing her love for animals in raising more horses and dogs. She and her then husband, John Beck, were blessed with the birth of her son, Brennick in January of 2003. Judy eventually decided to go back to school and commuted back to Portland once a week to Concordia where she received her Bachelors in Healthcare Administration.
Judy moved back to the Portland area and chose to be a stay at home mom. There she enjoyed being a mom, gardening and cooking and spending time with her family. She spent those years of her life with her one true love, Ron Telles, his kids and Brennick.
A celebration of life is scheduled for 10 a.m., March 12, 2023, at the Tumwater Ballroom in Oregon City, Ore. The family is asking for donations in Judy’s name to the Oregon Humane Society in lieu of flowers.