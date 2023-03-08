Judy Jo Baldwin

April 29, 1970 to December 7, 2022 - Judy Jo Baldwin was born April 29, 1970 in Portland, Ore. Judy was the mother of Brennick J. Beck. She was the daughter of Jeff and Debbie Baldwin and the sister of Angie Baldwin and Nicki Baldwin. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Rae Sullivan, Ron Baldwin, Donna Bryant and Joe Wright.

Judy devoted the beginning of her life to her animals, raising, riding and showing her horses. She also enjoyed running her sled dogs. Judy attended Sam Barlow High School where she graduated in 1988. She went on to Mt. Hood Community College where she received an Associates Degree as a Surgical Tech. She would go on to work at Legacy Emanuel Hospital as well as OHSU until she moved to Medford, Ore.

