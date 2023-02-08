Larry Snell

October 16, 1941 to January 13, 2023 - On Friday, January 13th, Larry Snell, loving husband, passed at age 81. After a brief battle with cancer, he passed away peacefully at home in Apache Junction, Arizona. He was surrounded by his wife and daughters.

Larry was born in Harrold, South Dakota to Claire and Tillie Ida Snell. The family later moved to Oregon where Larry graduated from Gresham High School in 1959. While pursuing higher education, he began his 25 year career in the banking industry, rising to Vice President, Manager of Loan Servicing at Benj. Franklin S&L. In 1989, he obtained his Real Estate Broker license and started a 30 year career with Gibson Bowles/Pete Anderson Realty. In 2019, he retired and moved with his wife to Arizona.

