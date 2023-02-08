October 16, 1941 to January 13, 2023 - On Friday, January 13th, Larry Snell, loving husband, passed at age 81. After a brief battle with cancer, he passed away peacefully at home in Apache Junction, Arizona. He was surrounded by his wife and daughters.
Larry was born in Harrold, South Dakota to Claire and Tillie Ida Snell. The family later moved to Oregon where Larry graduated from Gresham High School in 1959. While pursuing higher education, he began his 25 year career in the banking industry, rising to Vice President, Manager of Loan Servicing at Benj. Franklin S&L. In 1989, he obtained his Real Estate Broker license and started a 30 year career with Gibson Bowles/Pete Anderson Realty. In 2019, he retired and moved with his wife to Arizona.
Larry enjoyed his annual hunting trips with his “hunting buddies”. Favorite locations were Snow Mountain and Mt Emily in Eastern Oregon. Larry also enjoyed traveling on vacations to Hawaii, a Mexican cruise, and driving their 5th wheel.
Larry was preceded in death by his father, mother and brother Jimmy Snell. Survived by his loving wife of over 33 years, Sharon; daughters Debbie (Neal) Geertz, Donna (Lane) Geertz; stepsons Marc (Courtney) Mindemann, Randy Mindemann; 7 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; brother Dewayne Snell.
Please join us in a Celebration of Life on Saturday, February 25th at 11am. Held at Pleasant Home Community Church, 32120 SE Dodge Park Blvd, Gresham, Oregon.