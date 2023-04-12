January 12, 1937 to April 6, 2023 - Marvin Vincent Louis Woidyla passed away April 6, 2023 at the age of 86. Marv was born in Holdingford, Minnesota on January 12, 1937. He joined the U.S. Marines in 1954 and served honorably for six years. Marv started his law enforcement career with Multnomah County Sheriff's Office in 1961. Over Marv’s 27 year career he served in several roles, including director of Search and Rescue and the Planning and Research Division. Marv was able to blend his passion for flight with his law enforcement career by creating and providing air support to the burgeoning Air Surveillance program. Marv was accredited by the U.S. Secret Service and F.B.I. to provide dignitary protection services, affording him the opportunity to protect several U.S. Presidents and other political figures during their visits to Portland, Oregon. He graduated from the FBI Academy in 1980.
Upon his retirement from the Sheriff’s Office he founded and ran Gorge Winds Aviation for 35 years until his death. Starting with just one airplane and one flight instructor, Gorge Winds grew to include eight aircraft and 20 instructors, providing several services such as flight instruction, aircraft ratings and certificates, FAA testing, FBO fuel and aircraft rental. Marv had over 10,000 flight hours, a significant achievement for a senior pilot. He also held a commercial airplane pilot license and FAA recognized gold seal flight instructor license. Over Marv’s aviation career he touched the lives of thousands of pilots, both civilian and military, around the world. He was extremly proud of estabshling a VA-approved flight training program for military veterans at Gorge Winds Aviation.
Marv led a lifetime of service. In addition to volunteering to join the Marine Corps and serving as a Deputy Sheriff, Marv also served the City of Fairview for 12 years as a Planning Commissioner, City Councilor, and Mayor from 1982-1986. Marv served on numerous boards and commissions during his lifetime, including most recently as a Planning Commissioner for the City of Troutdale.
Marv is preceded in death by his parents Vincent Woidyla and Eleanor Bieniek Cooper, his siblings Ernie, Clarence, Bruce, his sister Lorraine, and his beloved brother and best friend Bill.
He is survived by his children, Shirley Todd, her husband Jimmy, their children Alex, Taylor, Olivia, Sabrina and great grandson Zaedyn. Rick Woidyla, his wife Kasi, and their children Andrea, Isaac, and Iris. Delcy Palk, his longtime business partner. His adopted son Richard Vinson, his wife Ronda, and their children Dustin, his wife Daphne, Dawn Partain and her husband Mike. Marv is also survived by his sister, Beverly Woidyla.
Marv’s final departure is scheduled for April 29th at 5:00pm where family and friends will toast Marv on a life-well lived and to fly blue skies forever. Location will be at Gorge Winds Aviation, 920 NW Perimeter Way Troutdale Airport. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to AOPA Foundation Air Safety Institute https://foundation.aopa.org/.