November 30, 1932 to January 8, 2023 - Born on November 30. 1932 to Earl and Nellie Bauld in Brocksburg Nebraska , Keya Paha County. Mary received the Holy Sacrament of Baptism in the Church of the Sacred Heart of Lone Pine, Nebraska on March 21st 1937. Mary attended St. Mary’s Academy and graduated from Oneill high school in Oneill, Nebraska in 1950. On January 10, 1951, Mary married the love of her life, Alvin A. Ott in Oneill, Nebraska, where they lived until 1960 when they moved to Gresham, OR. Alvin & Mary raised 6 children. They are Donald of Boring OR Ronald of Sandy OR. Marjean Ackers of Gresham, OR, Greg of The Dalles, OR & Brian of Gresham, OR She was preceded in death by her daughter, Janelle Boom in 2002. Mary spent most of her life as a homemaker, raising kids and babysitting numerous other kids. She also serviced as a waitress at her folks café in Gresham & worked at MHCC in the cafeteria and ran a “gentley” used kids clothing store in Gresham . Mary had two sisters that preceded her in death, Vivian Wrede, & Ita McNichols. She is survived 2 brothers, Earl Bauld Jr. of Boring, OR. & John Bauld of Boring OR. Mary loved her 6 children, along with her 17 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and 1 great great grand daughter. As you can tell the theme to Mary’s life was loving and caring for her family and friends. Mary’s favorite phrases where; “are you hungry & can I fix you something to eat”.
A Rosary will be said on Monday January 16, 2023 at 7pm at Gresham Memorial Chapel. Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday January 17, 2023 at 11:00am at St. Henry Catholic Church, Gresham. Committal service will be at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Gresham, OR.