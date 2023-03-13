Patricia Ellen Webb Mar 13, 2023 Mar 13, 2023 Updated 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save July 12, 1958 - March 9, 2023 - She went to be with her lord and savior Jesus Christ.She is survived by Husband Barry; Sons Barry Jr and Brian; Grandsons Jordan and Andrew; Brothers Mike and John; and 15 Nieces and Nephews.Funeral Services will be held at Lincoln Memorial Park & Funeral Home at 2pm on Wednesday March 15, 2023. Family and Friends welcome. Featured Local Savings Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Local Events