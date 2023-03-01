Raymond Leroy King

July 2, 1939 to February 15, 2023 - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband and father Ray King.

Ray is survived by his wife, children and brother, Cliff King. He had 3 daughters Cleone King, Jaime Arroyo and Erin Kaneen. In 2007 Ray married Paula Burke and gained another daughter, Tia Whitehill. He had 8 grandchildren he loved very much. Nicholas Waddell, Shelby Evans, Austin King, Jordan King Gonzales, Oakley Arroyo, London Kaneen, Joey and Erin Whitehill. He was preceded in death by his parents Walter and Grace King, and sister Zelma Blazedale

