Raymond Leroy King

July 2, 1939 to February 15, 2023 - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband and father Ray King.
Ray is survived by his wife, children and brother, Cliff King. He had 3 daughters Cleone King, Jaime Arroyo and Erin Kaneen. In 2007 Ray married Paula Burke and gained another daughter, Tia Whitehill. He had 8 grandchildren he loved very much. Nicholas Waddell, Shelby Evans, Austin King, Jordan King Gonzales, Oakley Arroyo, London Kaneen, Joey and Erin Whitehill. He was preceded in death by his parents Walter and Grace King, and sister Zelma Blazedale
Ray was born in Portland, OR and lived in Gresham, OR most of his life. He graduated from Gresham High School Class of 1958. Ray served in the United States Army and then became a well-known hairdresser in the Gresham area for 53 years. He worked with the Oregon board of cosmetology to develop the requirements they use today to train new hairdressers.
Ray loved attending service at the First Baptist Church of Gresham, in his younger years if Ray was not doing hair, you could have found him on the golf course. He loved spending time with his family and supporting his grandchildren in their activities. Ray’s legacy of love, joy and laughter will live on in the hearts of those who love him, and he will never be forgotten and will always be missed. He touched so many people with his outgoing personality, laugh and kind heart.
Celebration of life is planned for March 8th at 2:30pm at the First Baptist Church of Gresham 224 W Powell Blvd. Gresham, OR 97030 If you would like to make a donation or send flowers in Ray’s honor, please donate to the First Baptist Church of Gresham.