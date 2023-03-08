Raymond Weitzel Mar 8, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save May 12, 1941 to December 30, 2022 - Celebration of Life Gathering and Portland Fireman Honors will be held, Saturday, March 18th at 11 am at Bateman Carroll Funeral Home, 520 W. Powell Blvd. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Security And Public Safety Recommended for you Local Events