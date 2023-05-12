Richard Allen Browne

November 24, 1947 – April 30, 2023 - Richard A. Browne passed away peacefully at the age of 75, on April 30, 2023. He was born November 24, 1947 to Rosaline and Morris Browne and was raised in Boring, Oregon. He lived there all of his life, as he bought the property next to the home place. Richard attended Orient Grade School, Gresham High and was always involved in sports throughout grade school and high school – his favorite were football, baseball and golf. He also played baritone horn and the accordion.
He worked in timber and concrete construction from a young age, as well as working on car and motorcycle engines. He was employed at Freightliner Mfg after High School and served in the Army from 1967-1969. He was in combat during Viet Nam and was honorably discharged receiving the Purple Heart and other honors. He worked for Henkles McCoy and then started his own concrete business “Hard Yards” Construction.
Richard loved the outdoors, racing cars, traveled all over the United States several times and was a free adventurous spirit. He loved his family, friends and had a great sense of humor.
He is survived by his son; Nathanial Flynn, sister; Leanne Hicks, nieces; Raylene and Steffanie Hicks, RayAnna Hicks, Arya Nelson, Kelly Byerly and nephew; Colton Nelson.
A viewing will be held Thursday, May 18 from 4p.m.-8p.m., with a funeral service being held at 12 noon on May 19 both at Gresham Memorial Chapel. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Disabled Veterans of America or to American Cancer Society.