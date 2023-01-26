August 21, 1936 to January 6, 2023 - In loving memory of our mother, Roberta Jean Bowman, who passed away peacefully at her home on January 6th at the age of 86. Roberta was a devoted wife, loving mother, and loyal friend. She will be deeply missed by everyone whose lives she touched.
Born in Forks, WA on August 21, 1936 to William and Alice Buhtz, Roberta was the oldest of 4 children, including brothers Dennis and Bart, along with her younger sister Elaine. After graduating from Bellingham High School, she attended Multnomah School of the Bible, where she met her future husband, Dale Bowman. Settling down in Gresham, OR, they raised their two children, Marcie and Mark. Roberta worked as a school secretary, primarily at West Gresham Grade School, while Dale served as a Multnomah County Deputy Sheriff.
Our mother was a kind, caring and giving person who always put the needs of family and friends before her own, as well as a strong woman who faced every challenge in her life with courage and dignity. She was a source of inspiration to us all, truly believing we are all born to "serve one another", as written in Galatians 5:13, dedicating countless hours to East Hill Foursquare Church and multiple organizations focused on helping the most vulnerable in her community.
Roberta is survived by her siblings Bart and Elaine, her children Marcie (spouse Terry Cummings) and Mark (spouse Andrea Bowman), six grandchildren, Amber, Lindsey, Peri, Ian, Asa, and Alison, as well as six great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to My Father's House or the Sandy Pregnancy Resource Center. No memorial service has been planned at this time.