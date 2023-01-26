Roberta Jean Bowman

August 21, 1936 to January 6, 2023 - In loving memory of our mother, Roberta Jean Bowman, who passed away peacefully at her home on January 6th at the age of 86. Roberta was a devoted wife, loving mother, and loyal friend. She will be deeply missed by everyone whose lives she touched.

Born in Forks, WA on August 21, 1936 to William and Alice Buhtz, Roberta was the oldest of 4 children, including brothers Dennis and Bart, along with her younger sister Elaine. After graduating from Bellingham High School, she attended Multnomah School of the Bible, where she met her future husband, Dale Bowman. Settling down in Gresham, OR, they raised their two children, Marcie and Mark. Roberta worked as a school secretary, primarily at West Gresham Grade School, while Dale served as a Multnomah County Deputy Sheriff.

