Scott Hubbard

January 30, 1974 to February 6, 2023 - Scott died unexpectedly on February 6, 2023 at the age of 49. He was a lifelong Corbett resident and graduate of Corbett High School. He started his career as a house framer through a student share home construction program with Reynolds School District in his senior year. Any drive through Troutdale, Gresham, Fairview or Happy Valley was interrupted without fail by "I framed that one and that one" or "I built that deck", while working for Cedar Ridge Homes. In later years while working for Aho Custom Construction and Remodeling he helped build the Crown Point Country Historical Society Museum.
Scott is survived by his father, Vance Hubbard; mother, Kathy (Gary) Werner; brother, Gene (Sarah) Hubbard; sister, Kelly Hubbard; nieces, Elsie, Bea and Pearl Hubbard; his long time love Tina Becker, and the extended Claudia Becker family. Scott's loved ones are deeply saddened by his sudden death. He fought a long, hard battle with seizure disorder and alcohol addiction. He will be truly missed and never, ever forgotten.
In lieu of flowers the family requests any donations be made to the Crown Point Historical Society museum fund. A memorial service will be held at a pending later date, for details regarding this service please reach out to Scott's brother, Gene, at gene_hubbard@yahoo.com.