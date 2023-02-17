April 29, 1943 to February 3, 2023 - Shirley Crawford was born April 29, 1943, to Albert and Ula Mason in Broken Bow, OK.In 1945, the Mason clan moved to Oregon making their home in Sandy. Shirley graduated from Sandy Union High School in 1961.Shirley later went to work for Electronics Specialty and while working there she met her soul mate/ future husband, Richard Crawford. They were married in June 1968 in Portland, OR. They moved back to Sandy in 1973, where they raised their son and daughter. Later on, a grandson and granddaughter were added to the clan where she became known as “Nana”, and she loved being Nana to her grandchildren.
She was a superior cook and desserts were her specialty. She enjoyed cooking family and holiday dinners and spending time with her family. She enjoyed crocheting, puzzles of any kind, playing family board games, and was a big fan of Jeopardy. She especially loved to host tea parties with her granddaughter, Sasha.
Shirley is survived by her best friend/husband of 55 years, Richard, her son, Daniel, both of Sandy, OR, her daughter, Tracy Bertrand and her fiancé, Darrel Senften of Damascus, OR, her grandson, Skyler Senften and his partner Amy Vierra of Estacada, OR, and her granddaughter, Sasha Bertrand of Damascus, OR.
Shirley passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer on February 3, 2023, in Gresham, OR. A Celebration of Shirley’s life will be held by the family at the grave site. She will be buried at Lincoln Memorial.