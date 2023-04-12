August 8, 1950 to March 17, 2023 - Terry Eugene Friderich passed away at home on March 17th, 2023, surrounded by his family, holding the hand of his wife of 47 years. He fought a long, hard, 10 year battle with cancer.
Terry was the oldest of Sarah and Irvin Friderich’s five children. He grew up in the Gresham area and lived there throughout his life. His childhood was spent with his 4 siblings, riding bikes, playing baseball, hunting and enjoying summer fishing trips on the Deschutes River. He graduated from Gresham High School and enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1967. He served his country for 3 years, including a combat tour in Vietnam, where he was wounded in action and came home a decorated soldier.
Terry began a 28 year career at the United States Post Office in 1975. He and Kellie were married in 1976, and have 2 children; Ian and Lindsay. Their early days were filled with family fishing trips to the Deschutes, softball, baseball, beach vacations, and many gatherings with friends and family. Terry enjoyed gardening, painting, astronomy, and traveling.
One of Terry’s proudest accomplishments was the opportunity to build a beach house with his family in Netarts, Oregon. It took 3 long years, but the home has been the place of many wonderful family vacations and happy memories.
After retirement, Kellie and Terry enjoyed visiting countless tropical locations, and RVing to National Parks throughout the West. They eventually settled in Tucson, Arizona, where they met many new friends. Kellie and Terry have spent the past 13 winters partying in the desert sun with the incredibly fun Western Way retirement community.
Terry’s greatest joy in life came from his children and grandchildren. He was absolutely the BEST Grandpa and Papa to his dear Morgan, Dillon, Ryne and Bess. They have shared so much fun, laughter and love over the years. He will be terribly missed by them, and all of his family and friends.
Please join us in celebrating Terry’s life at the home of Scott and Gail Friderich on May 20, 2023 at 2pm - 26100 SE Old Mill Rd, Sandy, Or 97055
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to: