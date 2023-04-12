Terry Eugene Friderich

August 8, 1950 to March 17, 2023 - Terry Eugene Friderich passed away at home on March 17th, 2023, surrounded by his family, holding the hand of his wife of 47 years. He fought a long, hard, 10 year battle with cancer.

Terry was the oldest of Sarah and Irvin Friderich’s five children. He grew up in the Gresham area and lived there throughout his life. His childhood was spent with his 4 siblings, riding bikes, playing baseball, hunting and enjoying summer fishing trips on the Deschutes River. He graduated from Gresham High School and enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1967. He served his country for 3 years, including a combat tour in Vietnam, where he was wounded in action and came home a decorated soldier.

