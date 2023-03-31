Ursula Gertrude Solso Mar 31, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save February 1, 1938 to March 24, 2023 - Visitation will be held April 4, 2023 from 10- 11am. Funeral Service at 11am at BatemanCarroll Funeral Home, 520 W Powell Blvd, Gresham, OR 97030.Graveside Service will be held April 4, 2023 at 1pm at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 400 SW Walters Drive, Gresham, OR 97080. Featured Local Savings Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Non-criminal Law Recommended for you Local Events