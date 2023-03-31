Ursula Gertrude Solso

February 1, 1938 to March 24, 2023 - Visitation will be held April 4, 2023 from 10- 11am. Funeral Service at 11am at BatemanCarroll Funeral Home, 520 W Powell Blvd, Gresham, OR 97030.

Graveside Service will be held April 4, 2023 at 1pm at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 400 SW Walters Drive, Gresham, OR 97080.

