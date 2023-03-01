Vivian GRace Moore

January 25, 1931 – January 29, 2023 - Loving wife, and mother, Vivian Moore (age 92) went home to heaven on Sunday, January 29, 2023. She was born in Tacoma, Washington, January 25, 1931. Vivian had one older brother, Gene Geertz and a twin brother, Vernon Geertz. Her husband Bob preceded her in death November 16, 2017. She is survived by her 5 children, Janet Payne, Nancy Taskinen, Gayle Parrott, Randy Moore, and Donna Richmond, 14 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and 1 great-great granddaughter.
Vivian was a homemaker and did the bookkeeping for her husband’s plumbing business. Vivian is known for her beautiful wedding cakes and birthday that she made. She loved to sew and make crafts. Vivian was an active member of Pleasant Home Community Church for over 60 years. Bob and Vivian delivered Meals on Wheels and picked-up bread for the Gresham Senior Center for many years. Vivian also worked in the quilting room at the Gresham Senior Center sewing many items to support the center. She will be missed so much.
Her resting place with be at Willamette National Cemetery next to her husband Bob. A memorial service will be at 2:00p.m., Saturday, March 4 at Gresham Memorial Chapel 257 SE Roberts Ave. Gresham, OR 97080. The family suggest contributions to Pleasant Home Community Church.